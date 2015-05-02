Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the surprise out of the big fight this weekend? P.J. O'Rourke.

O'ROURKE: They both get expelled for fighting.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That would be a surprise. Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Instead of punching each other, the fight will consist of the two men throwing bags of money at each other until one of them is buried in cash.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: Turns out they were holograms the whole time.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of those things happen, we will ask you about it on WAIT WAIT DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Roxanne Roberts and Mr. P.J. O'Rourke. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.