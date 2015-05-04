Flight Student Takes Plane For A Joyride Over Las Vegas

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We are not sure how Evan Grant thought he'd get away with this - police say he stole an airplane for a joy ride over Las Vegas. He took off from the airport where he trained as a student pilot. Now, you can imagine the unease on the ground as authorities wondered what was happening. But Grant was in touch with air traffic controllers, who eventually talked him into landing. He is now charged with grand theft auto under a law that also covers planes. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.