NYPD Officer Shot Over The Weekend Dies

A plainclothes New York police officer who was shot in Queens over the weekend has died, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

Officer Brian Moore, 25, and his partner, Erik Jansen, 30, were both in plainclothes and on duty at the time of the Saturday night shooting. They were in an unmarked police car and had pulled up behind a man police identified as Demetrius Blackwell, 35.

Police Commissioner Bill Bratton said Blackwell was spotted "adjusting an object in his waistband."

When Moore asked Blackwell what he was doing, police said, he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at least twice into the police car in Queens Village. Moore was rushed to a hospital, where he died Monday. Blackwell was arrested and charged Sunday with two counts of attempted murder.

"The shooting of Officer Brian Moore over the weekend was a deplorable act of violence that has robbed New York of one of its finest," Cuomo said in the statement. "As a member of the NYPD, Officer Moore put the safety of his fellow New Yorkers before his own, and we will remember his service with gratitude and pride. I join with all New Yorkers in mourning his passing and send my deepest condolences to his friends and family."

The New York Daily News adds: "Moore joined the force in 2010 and his father and uncle are both retired NYPD sergeants."

Moore is the first officer killed in the city in the line of duty since December, when officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu were fatally shot as they sat in their patrol car.

