The End Of An Era: Looking Back On Letterman's Legacy

Published May 5, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
US President Barack Obama tapes an appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman" in New York on May 4, 2015. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)
When David Letterman makes his last wisecrack as host of the “Late Show” on May 20th, he’ll be concluding an accomplished 33-year career that included more than 6,000 late-night broadcasts and almost 20,000 guest appearances.

His shows received 16 Emmy Awards awards and a staggering 112 Emmy Award nominations.

NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the host’s legacy and final weeks.

