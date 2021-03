Freightliner, a division of Daimler, has been given a license to test its self-driving tractor-trailer truck in Nevada. The trucks will have a driver in the driver’s seat to take control when the truck is in cities, but the idea is that on limited-access interstates it could self-drive. CNN’s Maggie Lake discusses the implications with Here & Now's Robin Young.

Guest

/ / An interior view of Daimler's autonomous truck. (Daimler)

Maggie Lake, business reporter for CNN. She tweets @maggielake.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.