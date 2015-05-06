Let's Have Dinner And Talk About Death

The last time you went to a dinner party, you probably didn’t talk about death, but that’s the focus of conversation at a growing number of tables. It’s part of an international movement called “Death Over Dinner.” The goal is talk about important questions before it’s too late. In San Francisco, Lesley McClurg of Capital Public Radio joined a recent gathering of guests with ties to Silicon Valley.



[Youtube]

Reporter

Lesley McClurg, food and sustainability reporter for Capital Public Radio. She tweets@lesleywmcclurg.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.