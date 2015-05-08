Lesson Learned: Don't Leave Leave Ammo Near A Hungry Dog

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a lesson in firearm safety - do not leave bullets in range of your dog. Larry Brassfield of Arkansas did, and his dog ate them, chewed them up. Luckily none went off. A vet removed 16 live rounds. The Baxter Bulletin reports it's only the latest exotic meal for Benno, who has also eaten stuffed animals, coins, Styrofoam peanuts, rocks, paper, shirts, socks, weed eater, string, a TV remote, a loaf of bread in the wrapper and drywall. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.