NBC Tries Out Binge Viewing With 'Aquarius'
It’s 1967 in Los Angeles in NBC’s new show “Aquarius.” The crime drama, set in an era of free love, cheap drugs and “unparalleled music,” sets up a promising plot, which viewers will be able to watch in one long binge on NBC’s website or mobile app starting on May 29, 2015.
It is NBC’s first “binge-watching” show, which was popularized by media companies like Hulu, HBO and Netflix.
But is this a good business decision or a step down the wrong programming path? Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks to John Carroll, assistant professor of mass communication at Boston University, to discuss the benefits and shortcomings of the one-time-release season.
Guest
- John Carroll, Here & Now media analyst and professor of mass communications at Boston University. His blog is “Campaign Outsider” and he tweets @johncarroll_bu.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.