A 'Holodeck' May Be Getting Closer To Reality

Published May 13, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
It's still a ways off, but UT researchers say that their improved GPS technology coupled with a virtual reality headset could create a holodeck-like experience. (intel.com)
If you use a smartphone for directions, you know how annoying it can be when the tracking device gets your location wrong. A team of researchers at the University of Texas’ Cockrell School of Engineering say they may have fixed that problem.

The researchers also think they’ve brought a science fiction dream a little closer to reality. It’s still a ways off, but the researchers say their improved GPS technology, coupled with a virtual reality headset, could create a Star Trek holodeck-like experience. Mose Buchele from Here & Now contributor KUT explains.

