States Push Back, As Insurers Push For Cheaper, Older Drugs

Published May 15, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
Firefighter Glenn Helverson says step therapy has caused him to lose work for weeks at a time. (Alex Smith/Heartland Health Monitor)
If you’ve ever been prescribed an expensive new medication, you may be familiar with step therapy.

Rather than pay for a costly new drug, many insurance companies now require patients to try cheaper alternatives first.

As drug prices have skyrocketed in recent years, step therapy has become increasingly common, but now many states legislatures are pushing back.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Alex Smith reports.

