© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gender Pronouns And The History Of 'They'

Published May 18, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
A dictionary definition of they. (Rachel Rohr/Here & Now)
A dictionary definition of they. (Rachel Rohr/Here & Now)

The use of the word “they” as a gender-neutral singular pronoun is gaining wider acceptance, even among copy editors. But linguist and Wall Street Journal columnist Ben Zimmer says the use of the universal pronoun ‘they’ is nothing new.

Zimmer tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that writers including Chaucer and Shakespeare have used “they” instead of he or she. But will modern-day English speakers adapt their style to incorporate “they”?

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.