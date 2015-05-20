It's David Letterman Day In Indianapolis

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Years ago, David Letterman campaigned for an honor in his hometown of Indianapolis. He wanted the beltway around the city to be the Dave Letterman Expressway. Traffic reporters could go on about congestion on the Dave. Never happened. But today, the city of Indianapolis honors its own. Today is the final day on the air for the retiring star of the late-night program on CBS. And it is David Letterman Day in Indianapolis. It's MORNING EDITION.