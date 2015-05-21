Rookie Drivers Get A Pass On Parallel Parking In Maryland

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has eliminated the parallel parking requirement on its driving test. A spokesman says it’s about redundancy. The test still requires a “reverse two-point turnabout.”

But driving instructors in Maryland say that too many people were failing the test, and the right of passage in driving is still an important skill to learn. Georgena Ewing, owner of Perry Hall Driving School in Nottingham, MD., shares her view with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Georgena Ewing, owner of Perry Hall Driving School in Nottingham, MD.

