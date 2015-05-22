Is Aging Really So Bad?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Fountain Of Youth

About Isabel Allende's TED Talk

Author Isabel Allende is in her 70's. She's got a few wrinkles—but she has incredible perspective, too. She says she plans to keep on living passionately as long as she can.

About Isabel Allende

As a novelist and memoirist, Isabel Allende writes of passionate lives, including her own. Born into a Chilean family with political ties, she went into exile in the United States in the 1970s. Her novels include The House of the Spirits, Eva Luna and The Stories of Eva Luna, Maya's Notebookand Ripper.

She is also the founder of the The Isabel Allende Foundation, which works with nonprofits in the San Francisco Bay Area and Chile to empower and protect women and girls.

