Stuffed Tiger, Camera-Stealing Elephant Get Attention

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with wildlife news. Police in Washington state responded to an emergency call - a Bengal tiger was sitting on top of a car. The Columbian Newspaper reports police discovered it was a stuffed animal. Then there's the elephant in Thailand which reached out and grabbed a tourist's camera. Seconds later, the camera took a time lapse photo of the elephant. So the elephant took a selfie, or, as it's being called, an elphie. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.