Simon Rich's 'Spoiled Brats'

If you’re looking for light fun read for an upcoming vacation, Simon Rich‘s collection of short stories “Spoiled Brats” is out in paperback today.

Rich is a former writer for Saturday Night Live, and he’s also the creator of the FXX series “Man Seeking Woman,” which has been renewed for a second season. Though he’s had a lot of success in television, he still enjoys writing short stories.

“I love them because they force you to be economical, they don’t allow you to digress, every sentence has to be propulsive,” he told Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson. “I find that the shorter the form, the higher the bar is.”

The stories in “Spoiled Brats,” which was first published in October, look at the lives of the over-privileged, including a couple of characters named Simon Rich.

Guest

Simon Rich, author of “Spoiled Brats.”

