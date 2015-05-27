In India, Heat Kills As Monsoon Season Approaches

A heat wave in India has left over 1,100 people dead over the past month. In the capital New Delhi, 113 degree Fahrenheit temperatures have melted roadway crosswalks.

The sweltering heat will continue for at least another week when the annual monsoon rains begin. The BBC’s Delhi correspondent Zubair Ahmad joins s Robin Young with details.

Zubair Ahmad, correspondent based in Delhi. He tweets @Zubair_BBC.

