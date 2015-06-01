FIFA Official Points To Conspiracy Theory For His Arrest

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. A former official of soccer's governing body, FIFA, knows why he was arrested. Jack Warner insists America wants a World Cup so badly, it cooked up the corruption investigation that snagged him so FIFA would be cowed into giving the U.S. a World Cup. Warner's evidence - this headline, FIFA Frantically Announces 2015 World Cup In U.S. Warner should have known there is no 2015 Cup. Even if he didn't know, he was citing The Onion. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.