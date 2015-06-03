DJ Sessions: What Outer Space Might Sound Like
For this week’s DJ Session we sit down with KCRW‘s Mario Cotto, who shares a number of picks that sound very spacey, including a song by DJ Daniele Baldelli, who is known for his contributions to the “Afro Cosmic” music genre.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.
Music From The Segment
Jose Padilla, “Day One”
Joe Crow, “We Said We Wouldn’t Look Back”
Daniele Baldelli, “Desmodromico”
Man Power (Feat. M.Roth), “Bielstiener”
Guest
- Mario Cotto, DJ at KCRW in Los Angeles.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.