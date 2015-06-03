© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DJ Sessions: What Outer Space Might Sound Like

Published June 3, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
Italian DJ and producer Daniele Baldelli is known for his "cosmic disco" style. (Facebook)
Italian DJ and producer Daniele Baldelli is known for his "cosmic disco" style. (Facebook)

For this week’s DJ Session we sit down with KCRW‘s Mario Cotto, who shares a number of picks that sound very spacey, including a song by DJ Daniele Baldelli, who is known for his contributions to the “Afro Cosmic” music genre.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions segment. The playlist is updated each week with new songs. Spotify is free to use, but requires a login.

Music From The Segment

Jose Padilla, “Day One”

[Youtube]

Joe Crow, “We Said We Wouldn’t Look Back”

[Youtube]

Daniele Baldelli, “Desmodromico”

[Youtube]

Man Power (Feat. M.Roth), “Bielstiener”

[Youtube]

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.