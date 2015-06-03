Forming A Community Of Conservation In San Diego
Building on a model from a U.K. organization, a group of people in San Diego has come together to help each other build a more conservation-minded, sustainable lifestyle.
It’s a response to the drought, of course, but Transition Streets San Diego is also focused on energy, transportation, food and waste.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jamie and Leslie Edmonds, the couple leading the effort, and group member Gawain Tomlinson.
Guest
- Jamie Edmonds, co-founder of Transition Streets San Diego.
- Leslie Edmonds, co-founder of Transition Streets San Diego.
- Gawain Tomlinson, member of Transition Streets San Diego.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.