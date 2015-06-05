Another Shot At The Triple Crown At The Belmont Stakes

The 147th Belmont Stakes are set to take place Saturday. Called “The Test of the Champion,” the high-pressure horse race is the final leg of the Triple Crown, coming after the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

All eyes are on American Pharoah, the horse that has a shot at becoming the 12th in history to sweep the three races. It would be the first sweep since the horse Affirmed did it in 1978.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Claire Novak of the trade magazine Blood-Horse for a look what’s expected at the race.

Claire Novak, online features editor for Blood-Horse. She tweets @BH_CNovak.

