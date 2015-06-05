© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Another Shot At The Triple Crown At The Belmont Stakes

Published June 5, 2015 at 12:45 PM CDT
Ahmed Zayat, owner of American Pharoah greets his horse after morning workouts prior to the 147th Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 5, 2015 in Elmont, New York. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
The 147th Belmont Stakes are set to take place Saturday. Called “The Test of the Champion,” the high-pressure horse race is the final leg of the Triple Crown, coming after the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

All eyes are on American Pharoah, the horse that has a shot at becoming the 12th in history to sweep the three races. It would be the first sweep since the horse Affirmed did it in 1978.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Claire Novak of the trade magazine Blood-Horse for a look what’s expected at the race.

