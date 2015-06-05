© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Being Proposed To At McDonald's, Girlfriend Wasn't Lovin' It

Published June 5, 2015 at 6:05 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It seemed like a good idea at the time. The first date Michael Joseph had with his girlfriend was at a McDonald's here in LA. And when it came to popping the question, what could be more romantic than getting engaged at that very same McDonald's? But his sweetheart wasn't loving it. Upon discovering an engagement ring in a crispy chicken sandwich, her response was this is a joke. Well, no. It also wasn't a happy meal. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.