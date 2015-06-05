© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Solar Gardens Grow Community Energy

Published June 5, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
Boulder's community solar garden, run by Clean Energy Collective, has the capacity to produce just under 1 megawatt of energy. (Grace Hood/CPR News)
Boulder's community solar garden, run by Clean Energy Collective, has the capacity to produce just under 1 megawatt of energy. (Grace Hood/CPR News)

A growing number of homeowners across the country are looking to get their electricity from solar energy, as the cost to install panels goes down.

But not everyone can put panels on their homes. Maybe it’s too shady, or the roof slope isn’t quite right. That’s where community solar comes in.

Grace Hood, an energy and environment reporter for Here & Now contributor station Colorado Public Radio, explains what it is and how it works.

  • Read more on this story via Colorado Public Radio

    • Reporter

  • Grace Hood, energy and environment reporter for Colorado Public Radio. She tweets @gracehood.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.