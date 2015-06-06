Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will Sepp Blatter let do next? Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: He'll head over to the TSA because they're still getting it right 5 percent of the time.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Greg Proops.

GREG PROOPS: He's got a new reality show called "Keeping Up With The Greedy, Corrupt, Ugly, Old, Oppressive White Guy."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett?

TOM BODETT: He's already being headhunted by the only industry where corruption and mismanagement of funds is considered a job skill. He'll be on Wall Street.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And panel, if Sepp Blatter does any of that, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roxanne Roberts, Tom Bodett and Greg Proops. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.