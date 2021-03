Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference is being held today in San Francisco, and a new music-streaming service is expected to be a major focus.

Derek Thompson, senior editor of The Atlantic, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss Apple’s new service and how streaming has changed the music industry.

Guest

Derek Thompson, senior editor of The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

