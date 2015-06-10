The Allowed Carry-On Size May Soon Shrink

The International Air Transport Association, a trade association, unveiled a new size guideline on Tuesday for carry-on bags on airplanes that would be significantly smaller than the bags allowed on many U.S. airlines.

A number of international airlines have already adopted the new guidelines, which are non-binding. Here & Now‘s Robin Young takes a look at the new sizes with CNN business reporter Maggie Lake.

The new suggested carry-on size is 21.5 x 13.5 x 7.5 inches, compared to a current average of 22 x 14 x 9 inches.

