Students Create Hendrix Tribute For Art Car Parade

Published June 11, 2015 at 12:50 PM CDT
Still in the early stages at the time this picture was taken, Electric Ladyland is all set for its wild ride down Allen Parkway this Saturday. These are some of the Reagan High School students working on it. From left to right: Mark Flores, Junior; Juan Sanchez, Junior; Alexis Caradine, Senior; Noelle Riall, Freshman; Alberto Herrera, Junior; Rebecca Bass, Art Car Extraordinaire. (Courtesy Houston Public Media)
A convoy of brightly decorated cars will roll through San Francisco this weekend. It’s one of several “art car” events that take place across the country each year.

What started as a small, motorized procession of hippie artists in their mobile sculptures has grown into an almost cult-like phenomenon. It all began nearly three decades ago in Houston. That’s where we met a group of young “cartists” preparing for their first parade.

Amy Bishop from Here & Now contributor Houston Public Media reports.

Reporter

