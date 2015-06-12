Lawyer For Tamir Rice's Family Wants Prosecutor To Bypass Grand Jury

A Cleveland municipal court judge has ruled that there is enough evidence to charge two police officers in the death of Tamir Rice.

The 12-year-old boy was playing with a pellet gun in a park last November when he was shot twice by police. Judge Ronald Adrine found probable cause to charge Officer Timothy Loehmann – who fired the shot – with murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and dereliction of duty, and his partner Officer Frank Garmback with negligent homicide and dereliction of duty.

The judge’s ruling, however, is not binding. The county prosecutor is handling the case and pledged to give evidence to a grand jury to determine whether the officers should be charged. But Walter Madison, Rice’s family attorney, wants the prosecutor to bypass the grand jury and issue a warrant for the officers’ arrest. He tells Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd why.

Walter Madison, Tamir Rice family attorney. He tweets @WalterMadison.

