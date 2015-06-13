Prediction

(APPLAUSE)

MIKE PESCA, HOST:

MAZ JOBRANI: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made Bennifer. Brad and Angelina make Brangelina. And if Lindsey Graham wins the presidency, he and his first lady Viola Davis will form Violin.

(LAUGHTER AND APPLAUSE)

PESCA: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: I'd like to nominate Marge Simpson for the job because I hear she and Homer are having problems.

(LAUGHTER)

PESCA: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Daenerys Targaryen from "Game Of Thrones" because only in a fictional world where someone is the mother of three dragons could Lindsey Graham become president.

(LAUGHTER AND APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if any of those ladies are chosen, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

PESCA: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Amy Dickinson and Peter Grosz. And thanks to all of you for listening. I am Mike Pesca, host of the Slate podcast "The Gist," and we'll see you next week. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.