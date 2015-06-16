Calif. Lawmaker Gets Distracted; Votes For Budget By Mistake

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. California Governor Jerry Brown ever so briefly gained bipartisan support for his budget. Republicans have been unified against the governor, until Assemblyman Scott Wilk voted for the budget by mistake. He said afterward he made the error because he was busy posting on Facebook. He says he was posting his opposition. The yes vote did not stand however. He was allowed to change his vote afterward to Republican applause and Democratic boos. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.