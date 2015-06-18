International Students Unsettled After Balcony Collapse In Berkeley

The San Francisco Bay Area has always been a draw for Irish students working for the summer. They come on a special work/travel visa program that brings thousands of international college students to California each year.

But after a tragedy this week in Berkeley that took the lives of five college students from Ireland, young adults drawn to this area for school or work are feeling unsettled, as Youth Radio’s Olivia Cueva reports.

Reporter

Olivia Cueva, reporter and associate producer at Youth Radio.

