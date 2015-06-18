© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
International Students Unsettled After Balcony Collapse In Berkeley

Published June 18, 2015 at 12:45 PM CDT
Two women embrace while watching sheriff's deputies move the body of a person who died when a fourth floor balcony collapsed in Berkeley, Calif. on Tuesday, June 16, 2015. (Noah Berger/AP)
The San Francisco Bay Area has always been a draw for Irish students working for the summer. They come on a special work/travel visa program that brings thousands of international college students to California each year.

But after a tragedy this week in Berkeley that took the lives of five college students from Ireland, young adults drawn to this area for school or work are feeling unsettled, as Youth Radio’s Olivia Cueva reports.

