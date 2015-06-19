© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Here & Now Celebrates The Graduates Of 2015

Published June 19, 2015 at 11:52 AM CDT

It’s time for our annual graduation send-off tradition. A few years back, Here & Now’s Robin Young sat down with Tom Rush to talk about his iconic “Child’s Song,” written by Canadian Murray McLauchlan in the turbulent ’60s. If you are graduating, or someone you love is, grab a tissue. We’ll also give a shout-out to graduates at our home station WBUR.


