The Social Media Response To #CharlestonShooting

Social media may always be “on fire,” but this week was especially big. There were jokes about Donald Trump’s presidential bid and deeper discussions about Rachel Dolezal’s claims of identifying as black.

There was also a lot of reaction to the shooting rampage that left nine people dead at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Mike Barry of The Guardian followed the news and the different threads of conversation that came out of that tragic event. He speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about what he found.

Guest

Mike Barry, deputy audience director for The Guardian U.S. He tweets @MikeElliotBarry.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.