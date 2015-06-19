© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Social Media Response To #CharlestonShooting

Published June 19, 2015 at 11:33 AM CDT

Social media may always be “on fire,” but this week was especially big. There were jokes about Donald Trump’s presidential bid and deeper discussions about Rachel Dolezal’s claims of identifying as black.

There was also a lot of reaction to the shooting rampage that left nine people dead at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Mike Barry of The Guardian followed the news and the different threads of conversation that came out of that tragic event. He speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about what he found.

