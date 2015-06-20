Fresh Air Weekend: Apatow, 'Inside Out,' And Kumail Nanjiani

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Judd Apatow: A Comedy-Obsessed Kid Becomes 'Champion Of The Goofball':When Apatow was a teen he landed interviews with an impressive roster of comics for his high school radio show. Sick in the Head is a collection of those conversations, and more recent ones as well.

Pixar's Latest Will Turn You 'Inside Out':The story couldn't be simpler on the surface — an 11-year-old girl must learn to deal with the heartache of leaving home — but critic Justin Chang says the animated film reduced him to a sobbing wreck — twice.

For Comedian Kumail Nanjiani, Getting Personal Is Complicated:Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Nanjiani moved to the U.S. for college. "I have a very conflicted relationship to where I'm from ..." he says. "It's still a struggle to negotiate some of it."

