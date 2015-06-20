Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will Donald Trump pick as his running mate as he goes on to glory? Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Whoever it is, they need to vet them really well because this person will be one hairpiece away from the presidency.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Celebrity apprentice runner-up Clay Aiken so that he can campaign with the slogan "Aiken for Trump."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Charlie Pierce.

CHARLIE PIERCE: Well, Peter, as you know, according to the Constitution, if President Trump is unable to fulfill his term, the vice president must take his place, which leaves us with the only possible choice, Vice President Trump.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks, also, to Charlie Pierce, Luke Burbank, Faith Salie. Thanks to all of you for listening. Good to be back with you. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week in Houston.

(APPLAUSE)

