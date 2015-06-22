Jordan Spieth's One-Stroke Win At The U.S. Open

Golf has a new star – 21-year-old Jordan Spieth. He won the U.S. Open trophy yesterday with a one-stroke victory. He also won the Master’s in April, and is the youngest to win two majors in one year since 1922. Sports reporter Dave Sheinin of The Washington Post joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

Guest

Dave Sheinin, sports reporter at The Washington Post. He tweets @DaveSheinin.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.