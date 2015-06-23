© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
What Will It Take To Prevent Future Russian Aggression?

Published June 23, 2015 at 12:45 PM CDT
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg adjusts his spectacles during a debate of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee and its Subcommittee on Security and Defence, in Brussels on March 30, 2015. (John Thys/Getty Images)
As NATO defense ministers gather for a meeting in Brussels tomorrow, they face a central question: Just how serious is the threat from Russia? Some say they have much bigger problems than Vladimir Putin, but others fear the Kremlin is growing dangerously hostile.

Russia’s aggression in Crimea and Ukraine and its recent saber rattling in the Baltics have many concerned that the U.S. could get dragged back into a Cold War. Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with NPR’s Pentagon reporter Tom Bowman about weighing threats from Russia.

