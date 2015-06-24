© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
CEO Activism And The Corporate Battle Against The Confederate Flag

Published June 24, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
A search for Confederate flags in Google Shopping on June 24, 2015, did not match any shopping results. (Screenshot)
As politicians across the South are stepping in to call for the removal of the Confederate battle flag and other symbols of the Confederacy, big businesses are also joining the fray. Wal-Mart, eBay, Amazon and others have promised to pull merchandise tied to the flag, in some cases adding strong arguments against the products.

Maggie Lake of CNN tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that this is just the latest example of corporate activism, highlighting previous movements from Apple for gay rights and Starbucks against guns. But is it based on moral beliefs, or is it just business?

