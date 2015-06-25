© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wild Animal Selfies Lead To Injuries, Charges

Published June 25, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
When people take selfies with wild animals, they may be putting themselves or the animals at risk. (jentwen/Instagram)

More and more people are putting themselves and wild animals in danger, all in the name of a cool selfie. The trend of taking exciting selfies and videos has resulted in injured animals and animal harassment charges for the humans involved.

Vicki Croke, host of WBUR’s The Wild Life blog joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to talk about the abuse of animals in pursuit of a good selfie.


