Kentucky Will Recognize Same-Sex Marriage Starting Today

Published June 26, 2015 at 12:56 PM CDT

Fourteen states must lift their bans on same-sex marriage, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to marry anywhere in the United States. One of the states that must lift its ban is Kentucky. Joseph Lord of Here & Now contributing station WFPL in Louisville joins host Jeremy Hobson with details.

