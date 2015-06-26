Kentucky Will Recognize Same-Sex Marriage Starting Today

Fourteen states must lift their bans on same-sex marriage, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to marry anywhere in the United States. One of the states that must lift its ban is Kentucky. Joseph Lord of Here & Now contributing station WFPL in Louisville joins host Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

Joseph Lord, online managing editor for WFPL in Louisville. He tweets @joseph_lord.

