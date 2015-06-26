Opponent Of Same-Sex Marriage Reacts To Ruling
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled to extend the right to marry to same-sex couples in all 50 states. Among those who oppose the ruling is Jim Campbell, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom. He speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.
Guest
- Jim Campbell, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, specializing in litigating cases pertaining to the defense of marriage and religious liberty.
