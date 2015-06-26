Opponent Of Same-Sex Marriage Reacts To Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled to extend the right to marry to same-sex couples in all 50 states. Among those who oppose the ruling is Jim Campbell, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom. He speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Jim Campbell, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, specializing in litigating cases pertaining to the defense of marriage and religious liberty.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.