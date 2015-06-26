© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Opponent Of Same-Sex Marriage Reacts To Ruling

Published June 26, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
James Campbell, a Scottsdale, Ariz., lawyer representing nearly two dozen current and former New Mexico legislators, talks to reporters outside the New Mexico Supreme Court building on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2013 in Santa Fe, N.M. after making arguments in a case that could determine whether gay marriage is legal statewide. Campbell said the legislature, not the court, should decide the issue of same-sex marriage. He is an attorney for a conservative Christian law group called Alliance Defending Freedom. (Barry Massey/AP)
James Campbell, a Scottsdale, Ariz., lawyer representing nearly two dozen current and former New Mexico legislators, talks to reporters outside the New Mexico Supreme Court building on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2013 in Santa Fe, N.M. after making arguments in a case that could determine whether gay marriage is legal statewide. Campbell said the legislature, not the court, should decide the issue of same-sex marriage. He is an attorney for a conservative Christian law group called Alliance Defending Freedom. (Barry Massey/AP)

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled to extend the right to marry to same-sex couples in all 50 states. Among those who oppose the ruling is Jim Campbell, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom. He speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

  • Jim Campbell, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, specializing in litigating cases pertaining to the defense of marriage and religious liberty.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.