After Escaped Convict Is Shot In New York, Police Hunt For Accomplice

A day after Richard Matt, one of two escaped inmates from a prison in upstate New York was shot and killed by police, a weeks-long manhunt, which has yet to track down accomplice David Sweat, has gone into overdrive. Helicopters, search dogs and hundreds of officers are scouring an area about 30 miles away from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.

New York State Police Superintendent Joseph D'Amico, speaking at a news conference late Friday, said of Matt's death that authorities would have preferred "to capture them alive."

Matt had been "verbally challenged," he said. Authorities "told him to put up his hands. And at that time, he was shot when he didn't comply."

A 20-gauge shotgun was found on Matt, though he did not fire on officers, D'Amico said, according to The Associated Press.

D'Amico said that a tip from the public was crucial in tracking down Matt.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that a team of federal Customs and Border Protection agents found Matt in the woods near Malone, N.Y., after he fired at a camping trailer and then fled on foot.

D'Amico said that although Sweat has yet to be spotted, evidence was found about a week ago indicating he and Matt had burglarized a cabin inside the search area.

The New York Times writes:

"On Friday night, officers closed in on the other inmate, David Sweat, 35, who was believed to be penned inside a perimeter of law enforcement officers, Superintendent Joseph A. D'Amico of the New York State Police said at the news conference.

"The officers had not seen Mr. Sweat, but they believed that he had been near Mr. Matt when Mr. Matt shot at the camping trailer, officials said."

