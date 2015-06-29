© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
High Stakes Financial News: From Greece To China

Published June 29, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
A Chinese stock investor monitors share prices at a securities firm in Fuyang, in China's Anhui province on June 19, 2015. Shanghai shares plunged 6.42 percent on June 19, ending a torrid week as the benchmark index was hit by tight liquidity and profit-taking after a powerful surge over the past year. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)
A Chinese stock investor monitors share prices at a securities firm in Fuyang, in China's Anhui province on June 19, 2015. Shanghai shares plunged 6.42 percent on June 19, ending a torrid week as the benchmark index was hit by tight liquidity and profit-taking after a powerful surge over the past year. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

There are a number of dramatic economic stories in the news today. In Greece, banks and markets are closed, as the country edges towards a default and or exit from the eurozone.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico’s governor now says that the commonwealth cannot pay its $72 billion in debts. And in China, stocks have tumbled into a bear market, despite a move by the central bank there to cut interest rates to a record low.

Jill Schlesinger of CBS News joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

  • Jill Schlesinger, business analyst at CBS News. She tweets @jillonmoney.

