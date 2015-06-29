How Historic Was Last Week? A Historian Puts It In Context.

President Obama won a series of huge victories in the Supreme Court last week, including health care and same sex marriage. And officials in South Carolina called for the removal of the Confederate flag from the state capitol grounds after nine African Americans were gunned down in a Charleston church. Here & Now’s Robin Young asks historian Julian Zelizer to put the week into historical context.

Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton’s Woodrow Wilson School. He tweets @julianzelizer

