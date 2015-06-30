Google Is Manipulating Search Results, Study Finds

Google may offer the benefit of filtering a world of data into a digestible stream of links, but new research says those results are subject to manipulation.

The study, authored by top legal and economic scholars from Columbia and Harvard University, but paid for by Google rival Yelp, says the search engine giant knowingly buries its competitors. Google refutes the findings.

The study could have big legal implications for Google. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mark Bergen of Re/code about the potential impact.

Guest

Mark Bergen, associate editor of search and online advertising for Re/code. He tweets @mhbergen.

