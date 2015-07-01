Some Clerks In Alabama, Arkansas Resist Issuing Marriage Licenses

After the Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage, couples in states around the country rushed to courthouses to get marriage licenses. Many states that had been hold-outs, including Michigan, shifted policies very quickly.

But in some places in the South, including counties in Alabama, clerks are pushing back. One clerk in Arkansas has reportedly quit in opposition. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR reporter Debbie Elliott about the trend.

Guest

Debbie Elliott, national correspondent for NPR. She tweets @NPRDebElliott.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.