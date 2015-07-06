© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aetna Acquires Humana As Other Health Insurers Look to Merge

Published July 6, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
Aetna Inc., the nation's third largest insurer, headquartered in Hartford, Conn., bought its rival Humana for $37 billion. (Jessica Hill/AP Photo)
Aetna Inc., the nation's third largest insurer, headquartered in Hartford, Conn., bought its rival Humana for $37 billion. (Jessica Hill/AP Photo)

The recent Supreme Court decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act was a relief to the six and a half million Americans who receive subsidies to purchase health insurance. It was also a relief for the health insurance industry.

Shortly after the decision, Aetna, the nation’s third largest insurer, made an offer to buy its rival Humana, the country’s fourth largest insurer. That $37 billion deal was announced on Friday. And it’s part of a trend of other insurers looking to consolidate. Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the merger and what it might mean for consumers.

Guest

  • Julie Rovner, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News. She tweets @jrovner.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.