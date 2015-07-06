Aetna Acquires Humana As Other Health Insurers Look to Merge

The recent Supreme Court decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act was a relief to the six and a half million Americans who receive subsidies to purchase health insurance. It was also a relief for the health insurance industry.

Shortly after the decision, Aetna, the nation’s third largest insurer, made an offer to buy its rival Humana, the country’s fourth largest insurer. That $37 billion deal was announced on Friday. And it’s part of a trend of other insurers looking to consolidate. Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the merger and what it might mean for consumers.

Julie Rovner, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News. She tweets @jrovner.

