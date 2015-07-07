Starbucks Is Raising Its Drink Prices

Starbucks will be charging more for its coffee drinks, despite a decline in the price of raw coffee. The company says it’s due to rising rents and wages. Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to talk about how it might affect sales and whether the competition will follow suit.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.