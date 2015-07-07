© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Starbucks Is Raising Its Drink Prices

Published July 7, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
Starbucks is raising prices again starting Tuesday, with the increases ranging from 5 to 20 cents for most coffee drinks. (luizfilipe/Flickr)
Starbucks is raising prices again starting Tuesday, with the increases ranging from 5 to 20 cents for most coffee drinks. (luizfilipe/Flickr)

Starbucks will be charging more for its coffee drinks, despite a decline in the price of raw coffee. The company says it’s due to rising rents and wages. Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to talk about how it might affect sales and whether the competition will follow suit.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.