Showtime Vs. HBO: A Fair Fight?

Showtime brings back two hit shows this Sunday: “Masters of Sex,” about a pair of sexuality researchers working in the ’50s and ’60s, and “Ray Donovan,” centered on a clean-up guy for Los Angeles’ rich and famous.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about the premieres and how Showtime might set itself apart from HBO.

Guest

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

