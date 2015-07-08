© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Showtime Vs. HBO: A Fair Fight?

Published July 8, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
The 12-episode third season of Showtime's "Masters of Sex" airs July 12. (Showtime)
The 12-episode third season of Showtime's "Masters of Sex" airs July 12. (Showtime)

Showtime brings back two hit shows this Sunday: “Masters of Sex,” about a pair of sexuality researchers working in the ’50s and ’60s, and “Ray Donovan,” centered on a clean-up guy for Los Angeles’ rich and famous.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about the premieres and how Showtime might set itself apart from HBO.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.