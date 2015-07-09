© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lessons Learned A Day After The NYSE Shutdown

Published July 9, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
Traders wait for trading to resume on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading was halted due to a "technical glitch" on July 8, 2015 in New York City. Trading was to resume in the afternoon. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Traders wait for trading to resume on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading was halted due to a "technical glitch" on July 8, 2015 in New York City. Trading was to resume in the afternoon. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Officials at the New York Stock Exchange say a nearly four-hour halt in trading yesterday was the result of a technical problem. But most investors didn’t really feel the impact of the shutdown. The NYSE is now just one of many exchanges to choose from.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR senior business editor Marilyn Geewax about the glitch and its effects.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.